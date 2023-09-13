ADVERTISEMENT

Two new water plants installed at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam

September 13, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Four more water plants will be set up soon, says Executive Officer

The Hindu Bureau

Two new water plants, set up with the financial assistance from Divis Labs, were inaugurated at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam by temple Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao on Wednesday.

In all six water plants will be installed for the benefit of devotees at an estimated cost of ₹96.27 lakh. The first two plants were set up at Devasthanam Bus Stand and the Varaha Pushkarini, at the foothills of Simhachalam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Trinadha Rao said that water plants would be opened, wherever there was requirement. He thanked the company management for contributing to the setting up of the water plants. Divis general manager Y.S. Koteswara Rao said that the company had provided water plants in various temples as part of its CSR activities.

The temple authorities made special arrangements to the company officials for darshan, and later felicitated them with ‘Sesha Vastrams’. Temple trustees and officials were present on the occasion.

