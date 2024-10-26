ADVERTISEMENT

Two new flights between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada from Oct 27

Published - October 26, 2024 04:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Indigo and Air India Express will start operating flights daily

The Hindu Bureau

Photo for representational purpose | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu will inaugurate two new flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, at Visakhapatnam International Airport, on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

The IndiGo flight will land at 8.35 a.m. and take off at 8.55 a.m. and the Air India Express will arrive at 9.05 a.m. and take off at 9.35 a.m. from Visakhapatnam.

A formal inaugural function will be held for the IndiGo flight with the cutting of a cake near the IndiGo check-in counter at 7.45 a.m. and a few minutes later, the first IndiGo passenger would be issued the Boarding card.

Later a function would be organised to mark the inauguration of the Air India Express flight, near the Air India Express check-in counter at 7.50 a.m.

Visakahapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Rajya Sabha Member Golla Babu Rao, Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu, the Commanding Officer of INS Dega, officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and officials of Air India Express and IndiGo will participate in the programme.

“IndiGo is already operating a flight between these two cities,” Airport Director S. Raja Reddy told The Hindu when contacted.

