GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two new flights between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada from Oct 27

Indigo and Air India Express will start operating flights daily

Published - October 26, 2024 04:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Photo for representational purpose

Photo for representational purpose | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu will inaugurate two new flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, at Visakhapatnam International Airport, on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

The IndiGo flight will land at 8.35 a.m. and take off at 8.55 a.m. and the Air India Express will arrive at 9.05 a.m. and take off at 9.35 a.m. from Visakhapatnam.

A formal inaugural function will be held for the IndiGo flight with the cutting of a cake near the IndiGo check-in counter at 7.45 a.m. and a few minutes later, the first IndiGo passenger would be issued the Boarding card.

Later a function would be organised to mark the inauguration of the Air India Express flight, near the Air India Express check-in counter at 7.50 a.m.

Visakahapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Rajya Sabha Member Golla Babu Rao, Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu, the Commanding Officer of INS Dega, officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and officials of Air India Express and IndiGo will participate in the programme.

“IndiGo is already operating a flight between these two cities,” Airport Director S. Raja Reddy told The Hindu when contacted.

Published - October 26, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.