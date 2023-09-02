ADVERTISEMENT

Two MoUs signed on tourism with Vietnam

September 02, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Forum (APTF) and Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) signed two MoUs with Vietnam, according to Vijay Mohan, president of TTAA, here on Saturday.

Mr. Mohan said that they signed MoUs with Lam Dong Tourism and Samten Hills Dalat in the presence of Indian Council general Madan Setti during the Central Highland Investment Conference on Tourism between Vietnam and India, held in Dalat recently.

No Indian entity has ever sighed an MoU with business entities in the Lamdong provinces, Mr. Mohan added.

