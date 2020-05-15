Two more test positive in city

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district, as per the State health bulletin released on Friday.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the district will be 68 as on date. While the total number of active cases is 42, the number of persons discharged is 25. It may be recalled that the district also reported one death from Chengalraopeta area.

According to officials from the Health Department, the two new cases were reported from Gajula Veedhi, Poorna Market. A 62-year-old man and 56 year-old-woman from this area have tested positive on May 14 evening. The Health Department officials suspect that the duo might have contracted the virus from Delhi returnees. However they are yet to establish proper source. Primary contacts have been sent to isolation at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD).

3 migrants ‘test positive’

For the first time, three migrant labourers who have come from other States have reportedly tested COVID-19 positive in the district on May 14 late night. However the cases are yet to be confirmed in the State health bulletin. The three, include two from Bylapudi village from Cheedikada mandal and a person from Dibbidi area from Butchayyapeta mandal.

The duo from Bylapudi village, who worked as labourers in Tamil Nadu, reached Visakhapatnam a few days ago. It was learnt that they came to the State on foot and were intervened in Rajamahendravaram, where they were placed under quarantine. After returning to Cheedikada, they were again sent to quarantine, where they showed symptoms and tested positive. The Revenue Department has prepared mapping in which they have identified seven villages surrounding Bylapudi under three km radius under buffer zone.

Meanwhile, another person who came from Tamil Nadu to Dibidi in Butchayyapeta mandal, tested positive, while his primary contacts were sent to isolation. The Revenue Department has identified three villages under buffer zone.