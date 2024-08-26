GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two more pharma blast victims succumb to injuries, taking toll to three

Ex gratia of ₹1 crore each was given to the families of two deceased, says Collector

Published - August 26, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Two more workers injured in the blast at the plant of a pharma unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City of Parawada in Anakapalli district on August 23, succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment, in Visakhapatnam between Sunday night and early on Monday (August 26), taking the death toll in the incident to three.

The condition of the fourth victim, who is under special care as per the directions of the Andhra Pradesh government, is critical. He is undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital here. Roya Angeeriya died while undergoing treatment on Saturday, August 24.

The incident occurred in Unit No. 111 of Synergene Active Ingredients Private Limited, two days after a major explosion in another pharma unit (Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd.) at Atchuthapuram in Anakapalli district where 17 workers died, and about 35 were injured.

Speaking to The Hindu, Parawada circle inspector S. Balasuryarao said, “Of the four severely injured workers, three died, including two between Sunday night and Monday early morning. Lal Singh Purty died on Sunday at about 8.50 p.m.., and K. Suryanarayana died on Monday at 6.50 a.m.”

Meanwhile, Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan, in an official release, stated that three of the four injured succumbed to the injuries in the accident at the Synergene plant on August 23. An ex gratia of ₹1 crore each was given to the families of two deceased so far. Ex gratia would be given to the family of K. Suryanarayana on Tuesday, August 27.

Thirty-five-year-old Suryanarayana was a native of Vizianagaram district, while the other three hailed from Jharkhand.

