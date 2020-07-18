Two more deaths take toll to 49 in the district

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 July 2020 22:45 IST

179 new cases take tally to 2,741

As many as 179 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 2,741 on Saturday. Two more person succumbed to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 49.

Meanwhile, as many as 136 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from the hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 912 and the number of persons discharged is 1,780.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V Sudhakar, with the new cases, new clusters including Adavivaram, Santosh Nagar, SC-BC Colony, ITDA quarters-Paderu, G Kothapalli (Cheedikada), Chaitanya Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Nagulapalle (Munagakapaka) and Sharada Nagar (Anakapalle) are created.

With the new cases, the total number of very active, active and dormant clusters is 165, 190 and 175 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.