Two more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital

Two more COVID-19 patients, who were undergoing treatment at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, have been discharged here on Monday night, after their test reports tested negative.

With the discharge of the two women patients, the total number of COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged from Visakhapatnam district stand at six. This also takes the total number of discharged patients to 14 in Andhra Pradesh, as per health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday morning.

According to the officials, the women patients who belong to Padmanabham mandal are close contacts of the 25-year-old foreign returnee who tested COVID-19 positive last month. Three close contacts of the foreign returnee had tested COVID-19 positive later. While the youth and one of his close contacts were discharged from GIMSR on April 8, two other close contacts were discharged on Monday night.

“With this, all four persons who reported COVID-19 positive from Padmanabham mandal have tested negative,” said a doctor at GIMSR. He also added that they have been advised to be under strict home quarantine and there will be constant follow up over their health.