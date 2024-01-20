ADVERTISEMENT

Two missing minor girls from Chilakaluripeta found in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

They left home on January 18 after their parents reprimanded them on some issue, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Two minor girls, who had gone missing from Chilakaluripeta of Palnadu district, were traced at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

Inspector of Duvvada police station B. Srinivasa Rao said that the girls 11 and 12 years of age had left their houses on January 18, after their parents reprimanded them on some issue. They boarded a bus and reached Visakhapatnam. One of the girl’s uncle resides at Duvvada and they were searching for his address, the Inspector said.

After receiving information, the police have enquired about their whereabouts. The police also contacted Chilakaluripeta police station, where they found that missing complaint was lodged by their parents on January 18. Further, the police have also tracked the girl’s uncle and established contact with their parents at Chilakaluripeta.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US