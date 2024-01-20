Two missing minor girls from Chilakaluripeta found in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two minor girls, who had gone missing from Chilakaluripeta of Palnadu district, were traced at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

Inspector of Duvvada police station B. Srinivasa Rao said that the girls 11 and 12 years of age had left their houses on January 18, after their parents reprimanded them on some issue. They boarded a bus and reached Visakhapatnam. One of the girl’s uncle resides at Duvvada and they were searching for his address, the Inspector said.

After receiving information, the police have enquired about their whereabouts. The police also contacted Chilakaluripeta police station, where they found that missing complaint was lodged by their parents on January 18. Further, the police have also tracked the girl’s uncle and established contact with their parents at Chilakaluripeta.