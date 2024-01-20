GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two missing minor girls from Chilakaluripeta found in Visakhapatnam

They left home on January 18 after their parents reprimanded them on some issue, say police

January 20, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two minor girls, who had gone missing from Chilakaluripeta of Palnadu district, were traced at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

Inspector of Duvvada police station B. Srinivasa Rao said that the girls 11 and 12 years of age had left their houses on January 18, after their parents reprimanded them on some issue. They boarded a bus and reached Visakhapatnam. One of the girl’s uncle resides at Duvvada and they were searching for his address, the Inspector said.

After receiving information, the police have enquired about their whereabouts. The police also contacted Chilakaluripeta police station, where they found that missing complaint was lodged by their parents on January 18. Further, the police have also tracked the girl’s uncle and established contact with their parents at Chilakaluripeta.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.