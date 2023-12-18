GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-minute halt for Visakhapatnam - Kirandul night express train at S. Kota

December 18, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-minute halt will be provided to 18514 Visakhapatnam - Kirandul night express train at Srungavarapukota with effect from December 19. The train will stop at Srungavarapukota at 10.08 p.m. and Depart at 10.10 p.m..

18513 Kirandul - Visakhapatnam night express train, leaving Kirandul on December 19 will stop at Srungavarapukota at 00.50 hours at leave at 00.52 hours with effect from December 20.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw agreed to the demand of the people of the region for a halt at S. Kota, and fulfilled it now.

Passengers have been asked to avail of the facility.

