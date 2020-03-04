Two minor girls ‘gang-raped’ in Vizag Agency

Two minor girls aged 14 and 17 years were allegedly gang-raped by five persons in Sunkarametta area under Araku police station limits of Visakhapatnam district on Monday late night.

The incident came to light after the parents of the girls lodged police complaints.

According to Araku police Circle Inspector P. Pydayya, the incident reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday when the minor girls, both residents of Sunkarametta area, were going to attend the call of nature.

“Two youth, who are known to the girls, allegedly came by a car and asked them if they would like to visit Araku Utsav. Unaware that the Utsav concluded on March 1, the girls boarded the car. The two youth were joined by three others en route. They allegedly took the girls to an isolated area and raped them,” said Mr. Pydayya while quoting from the complaints lodged by the parents of the victims.

Accused absconding

Police said that a local person who was going in that way noticed the car parked in the isolated place.

When the girls raised alarm, the local resident ran to the spot. Seeing him coming, the youth reportedly fled the scene, the police said.

“The accused are absconding. A search has already been launched to trace the accused. The victims have been sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for medical examination,” added the Circle Inspector.

POCSO Act

Araku police have registered cases under Section 376 D of the IPC and other relevant sections under the POCSO Act. Investigation is on.