Two minor girls allegedly raped

A man and his son are the accused, say police

Two minor girls, from different families in the same locality, were allegedly raped by their neighbours at a village under the Atchutapuram police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district. Though the incident occurred on Sunday, it came to light after the family members of the girls lodged a complaint with the police on Monday night.

According to Sub-Inspector of Atchutapuram police station, M. Upendra, both the girls are aged about nine years. According to the complaints given by the family members, when the two girls were playing near their houses, a 50-year-old man and his son aged around 27 years from the same locality and known to the families, sweet-talked the girls and took them to a secluded place, where they allegedly raped them.

Based on the complaints, the Atchurapuram police have registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mr. Upendra said that manhunt has been launched for the accused.

Further investigation is on.