Two men from U.P. among four held for smuggling ganja in Andhra Pradesh

February 22, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PADERU

Araku Valley police on February 21 (Wednesday) arrested four persons, including two from Uttar Pradesh, while they were allegedly transporting 150 kg of ganja.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Circle Inspector of Araku Valley police station, Ch. Rudrasekhar said that the police had conducted vehicle checks at Sunkarametta, where they intercepted a two-wheeler. Upon stopping the two-wheeler, a car and a lorry who were following the vehicle attempted to escape. The police teams intercepted and recovered 150 kgs of ganja from the two vehicles.

The CI said that the four persons have procured the ganja from interior areas of Odisha and were transporting it to Uttar Pradesh via Vizag. Among the four, two were from U.P and two were from Araku.

Cases were booked.