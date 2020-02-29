Two men electrocuted while putting up flexi
‘Live wires might have been came in contact with them due to strong wind’
Two persons were electrocuted after they came into contact with live wires while putting up a flexi, in Sri Ram Nagar Colony under Anakapalle (Town) police station limits on Thursday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Thursday late night.
According to police, Y. Jagadeesh (40) and M. Srinu (40), who lived in the same street were putting up a flexi on the terrace of their house on the occasion of a local festival.
“May be because of strong winds, the live wires came in contact with them. They died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anakapalle,” said SI L. Bhaskara Rao. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.