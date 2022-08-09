Two men arrested on charge of burglary in Visakhapatnam

One of the accused was arrested in 2021 and released from jail two months ago, say police

The city police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly committing burglary at Mangapuram Colony under MVP Police Station limits.

The arrested were identified as M. Sai alias Sorapittalu (24), a resident of Kommadi, and B. Shanmukha Rao (19), a resident of Vepagunta.

According to the police, Sai was addicted to vices and was debt-ridden. In order to clear his debts, he had started committing crimes. During the year 2021, he was arrested for allegedly being involved in 11 crimes. Two months ago, he was released from jail and once again began started committing crimes. On August 5, he along with his friend Shanmukha Rao gained entry into a locked house and made good with 14 tolas gold, 250 grams silver and two laptops.

Based on a complaint filed by the inmates on August 6, the Police team led by Dwaraka Police Station Sub-Division Crime C.I S Vijay Kumar, under the supervision of DCP (crimes) D Naganna and ACP (CCS) S Sravan Kumar, nabbed the accused.

The police said that Sai conducts recce late at night and identifies locked houses. He gains entry into the house by breaking the locks by using some tools which he carries with him and commits the crime.