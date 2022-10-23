Two mediapersons among six arrested for ‘extorting’ ₹1.2 lakh from a businessman in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 23, 2022 22:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police arrested six persons, including two mediapersons, for allegedly threatening and extorting ₹1.20 lakh from a businessman at Pendurthi here on Sunday. All the accused reportedly claimed that they were mediapersons.

According to the police, on October 21st night, the six persons, all from Pendurthi and Chinnamushidiwada areas, threatened a businessman to give ₹3 lakh to continue his business. They allegedly beat him up and extorted ₹1.2 lakh and also asked him to give ₹1.8 lakh at the earliest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police formed special teams and arrested the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app