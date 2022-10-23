Visakhapatnam

Two mediapersons among six arrested for ‘extorting’ ₹1.2 lakh from a businessman in Visakhapatnam

The city police arrested six persons, including two mediapersons, for allegedly threatening and extorting ₹1.20 lakh from a businessman at Pendurthi here on Sunday. All the accused reportedly claimed that they were mediapersons.

According to the police, on October 21st night, the six persons, all from Pendurthi and Chinnamushidiwada areas, threatened a businessman to give ₹3 lakh to continue his business. They allegedly beat him up and extorted ₹1.2 lakh and also asked him to give ₹1.8 lakh at the earliest.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police formed special teams and arrested the accused.


