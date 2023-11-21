Two Maoists, three militia members surrender before ASR district police

November 21, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PADERU

Two members of the banned CPI (Maoists) and three militia members surrendered before Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha at Paderu on November 21 (Tuesday).

The surrendered party members have been identified as Killo Trinad (35) alias Rajesh and Killo Babu Rao (49) alias Sutti, both hailing from Italanka village of Chitrakonda in Odisha. The militia members are Killo Raju (28), Vantala Bhagat Ram (33) and Pangi Sadhuno (50) of the Pappuluru Dalam, hailing from various villages of Chitrakonda in Odisha.

Addressing the media at Paderu, Mr. Tuhin Sinha said that both the Maoists joined the outfit in 2008 with the encouragement of Parvathi, then Dalam Commander of the Pappuluru Area Maoist Party. Within a year, they became party members and took part in many crimes reported from Kalimela, Pappulur and Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region which included two exchanges of fire (EOFs) incidents.

“In 2010, Rajesh and Sutti took part in the exchange of fire reported from Chandrupalli forest area in Odisha, in which a Maoist area committee member and two militia members were killed. In the same year, they also took part in another exchange of fire reported from the Sudhagunta forest area, in which a police personnel from Odisha was killed,” the SP said.

Mr. Sinha also said that militia member Killo Raju was involved in blasting a BSNL tower at Neelkamar village near Korukonda in Odisha, apart from two famine raids. Bhagat Ram and Sadhuno were involved in famine raids too. The militia members used to provide food to the dalam, apart from mobilising people for Maoist meetings, sticking posters, doing sentry and patrolling duties.

The SP said that loss of support for Maoists, disillusionment with the ideology and increased police patrolling made the Maoists surrender. Development programmes in the AOB region, free training sessions, employment opportunities for tribal youth and bank loan facilities for setting up business made the Maoists quit, he added.

Chinthapalli Additional SP Pratap Siva Kishore, G.K Veedhi CI G. Ashok Kumar and others were present.

