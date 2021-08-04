Two major Smart City projects of GVMC ready for inauguration

Officials plan to get parking project, VMRDA Park launched by CM this month

Two major projects being developed under the Smart City initiative of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are ready for inauguration. VMRDA park, which is well known as VUDA Park, on Beach Road and Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) Project at Jagadamba Junction have been completed and are ready to be inaugurated. The officials are planning to get them inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his proposed next visit to the city in the month.

Among the two projects, the MLCP project is one of the prestigious projects of the GVMC, which aims at solving the parking issues at Jagadamba Junction, which is one of the most crowded junctions in the city, as there are a number of theatres, hospitals, shopping malls and private medical labs. The project was delayed for about a year, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The G+5 project was being taken up by a Pune-based private company at a cost of ₹9.7 crore. The facility is completely computerised and can accommodate about 100 cars.

Executive Engineer (Smart City Operations) GVMC, V. Sudhakar, said that all the works pertaining to the project have been completed. The trial run was also completed successfully, he said. The VMRDA Park modernisation works have also been completed. Though the park is under the supervision of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the GVMC is carrying out the project as part of the smart city initiative.

According to the Mr. Naresh Kumar, who is the Project Manager of VMRDA Park, all the works have been finished. Spread across 33 acres, the park was developed at a cost of around ₹33 crore in three zones keeping in view of people of all ages. Among the major attractions include skating area, jogging track, cycling track, view point, children play arena and open space for others to play with lawn and an exclusive yoga circle.

“Different types of herbal saplings have been planted to attract nature lovers. The park will also contain food courts and open gym,” he said. Apart from these, tennis and basketball courts are part of the plan. “The park also has a new boating area and a sculpture of a boat adorns the area to represent the fishing community,” he added. Mr. Naresh Kumars said that solar lights, toilets and good seating arrangement were provided for the visitors. “Though there is no issue throwing open the MLCP project to the public, we are in a dilemma to go ahead with the inauguration of VMRDA Park due to the present COVID-19 situation, as it may attract a huge number of people,” the senior officials said.