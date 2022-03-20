Visakhapatnam

Two killed, two injured in separate road accidents at Kasimkota in Visakhapatnam district

Two persons died, while two others sustained severe injuries in separate road accidents on National Highway-16, under Kasimkota Police Station limits in the district.

In one accident, a lorry allegedly hit a two-wheeler on NH-16 at around 9.30 p.m. at Kasimkota on Saturday night. While the two-wheeler rider died, the pillion rider received severe injuries.

The police have identified the deceased as K. Naresh (30), a resident of Naidupalem of Parawada mandal in Visakhapatnam.

The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the pillion rider is said to be stable.

In another accident, a four-wheeler allegedly hit a 50-year-old person who was crossing the NH-16 near Bayyavaram in the early hours of Sunday. After hitting the person, the car driver allegedly rammed a parked lorry.

The police have identified the deceased as B. Ananda Murthy Raju, a native of Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district. The car driver received injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The Kasimkota police have registered both the FIRs on Sunday.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2022 8:19:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-killed-two-injured-in-separate-road-accidents-at-kasimkota-in-visakhapatnam-district/article65243699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY