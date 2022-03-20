Two killed, two injured in separate road accidents at Kasimkota in Visakhapatnam district
Two persons died, while two others sustained severe injuries in separate road accidents on National Highway-16, under Kasimkota Police Station limits in the district.
In one accident, a lorry allegedly hit a two-wheeler on NH-16 at around 9.30 p.m. at Kasimkota on Saturday night. While the two-wheeler rider died, the pillion rider received severe injuries.
The police have identified the deceased as K. Naresh (30), a resident of Naidupalem of Parawada mandal in Visakhapatnam.
The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the pillion rider is said to be stable.
In another accident, a four-wheeler allegedly hit a 50-year-old person who was crossing the NH-16 near Bayyavaram in the early hours of Sunday. After hitting the person, the car driver allegedly rammed a parked lorry.
The police have identified the deceased as B. Ananda Murthy Raju, a native of Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district. The car driver received injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The Kasimkota police have registered both the FIRs on Sunday.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.
