Two killed, two injured in separate road accidents at Kasimkota in Visakhapatnam district

Two persons died, while two others sustained severe injuries in separate road accidents on National Highway-16, under Kasimkota Police Station limits in the district.

In one accident, a lorry allegedly hit a two-wheeler on NH-16 at around 9.30 p.m. at Kasimkota on Saturday night. While the two-wheeler rider died, the pillion rider received severe injuries.

The police have identified the deceased as K. Naresh (30), a resident of Naidupalem of Parawada mandal in Visakhapatnam.

The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the pillion rider is said to be stable.

In another accident, a four-wheeler allegedly hit a 50-year-old person who was crossing the NH-16 near Bayyavaram in the early hours of Sunday. After hitting the person, the car driver allegedly rammed a parked lorry.

The police have identified the deceased as B. Ananda Murthy Raju, a native of Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district. The car driver received injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The Kasimkota police have registered both the FIRs on Sunday.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.