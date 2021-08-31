Visakhapatnam

Two juveniles taken into custody on charge of raping a minor

The city police on Monday night took two minor boys into custody for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at Butchirajupalem area under the Airport police station limits. According to Inspector Ch. Umakanth, the accused and the girl live in the same colony.

Mr. Umakanth said the mother of the girl had taken her to hospital after the girl complained of some health issues. After scanning, it was found that the girl was four-month-old pregnant. When enquired, the girl reportedly revealed to her mother that the two boys aged around 16 and 17 years, had allegedly raped her. Based on the complaint, the police registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Investigation is on.


