Two juveniles held on charge of car theft in Visakhapatnam

The police on Friday took two juveniles, aged 16 and 17 years, into their custody on charge of stealing a car from a locked house at Pendurthi area in the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna, during the course of investigation, the police learnt that accused were addicted to movies and online games. They wanted to buy high-end mobile phone and had allegedly decided to commit thefts. Last week, the duo had gained entry into a locked house. When they did not find any valuable items in the house, they decided to steal the car parked inside the house. The duo had sought the help of another friend to sell it. However, during that process, the car met with an accident and got damaged.

The police teams recovered the car, iron rod, screw drivers and a few other equipment which they had used for committing the theft.

