Two juveniles among four held, 21 cellphones seized in Visakhapatnam
The Dwaraka (Crime) police arrested two youth and took two juveniles in conflict with law into custody, who were allegedly involved in committing theft of mobile phones, in the city on Tuesday. The arrested were identified as A Bharat (20) and Appalaraju (19). The police have seized 21 mobile phones from them apart from three bikes which were used to commit offences.
