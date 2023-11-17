ADVERTISEMENT

Two Intermediate students killed in road accident near AU out gate in Visakhapatnam

November 17, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two minors aged around 17 years were killed in a road accident near AU out gate area under III Town police station limits here on Friday night. The incident occurred when the duo were heading towards C.R Reddy Junction from The Park Hotel Junction on a two-wheeler and were hit by a heavy vehicle. It was learnt that the two minors are Intermediate students. More details regarding the incident are yet to be ascertained. Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, III Town police along with traffic police officials have reached the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US