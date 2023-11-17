HamberMenu
Two Intermediate students killed in road accident near AU out gate in Visakhapatnam

November 17, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two minors aged around 17 years were killed in a road accident near AU out gate area under III Town police station limits here on Friday night. The incident occurred when the duo were heading towards C.R Reddy Junction from The Park Hotel Junction on a two-wheeler and were hit by a heavy vehicle. It was learnt that the two minors are Intermediate students. More details regarding the incident are yet to be ascertained. Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, III Town police along with traffic police officials have reached the spot.

