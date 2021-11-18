Two persons were severely injured in a gas cylinder blast in a house at Sriharipuram area in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The injured A. Narayanamma, aged around 50 years and Naveen aged around 25 years have been shifted to King George Hospital (KGH). The house was partially destroyed in the blast. Residents of the nearby houses panicked. Malkapuram Police have reached the spot and are investigating the cause of the blast.
Two injured in cylinder blast
VISAKHAPATNAM,
November 18, 2021 17:26 IST
