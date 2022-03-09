Two injured as autorickshaw hits bus in Visakhapatnam

Two persons suffered injuries when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling, hit a bus near Novotel Hotel down in Visakhapatnam city. The incident reportedly occurred due to brake failure.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that the auto-rickshaw was heading towards Beach Road from Novotel road. The auto-rickshaw driver claims that the brakes of the vehicle failed while negotiating the steep slope road, resulting which he hit the bus which was heading towards Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) from NTR Statue. However, the Transport Department officials are yet to ascertain whether the auto-rickshaw driver really lost balance due to brake failure. The vehicle was also partially damaged, he said.