Two, including driver, arrested in burglary case

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 April 2021 20:45 IST

Stolen gold recovered from the receiver, say police

The city police cracked the house burglary case that took place in the house of one Narava Ram Babu, and arrested two persons, including the driver of the complainant, here on Monday.

Police took up the investigation, after the complainant Ram Babu, a resident of Lalitha Nagar, had lodged a complaint that 54 tolas of gold ornaments and some cash were stolen from the house. The incident reportedly took place on April 5, but the police received the complaint on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

From the very beginning, the police have been suspecting that it was a job of an insider. During the course of the investigation and interrogation of a few identified suspects, it was revealed that Kilaparthy Rama Krishna, a resident of Chodavaram and driver of the house, had allegedly committed the offence.

Rama Krishna allegedly gained access to the cupboard and made good with the gold and ₹14,000 cash, all worth around ₹13.64 lakh.

Addressing press conference here on Monday, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that after committing the offence the accused sold the gold to one Patnala Ramu.

Based on the confession of the accused, Ramu was also arrested on Monday, by the special team lead by Inspectors Ch, Simhadri Naidu, M. Avatharam, G. Rama Chandra Rao and other senior officers.

All the stolen gold was recovered from the receiver, said CCS ACP Shravan Kumar.