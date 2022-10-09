Two, including a woman SI, arrested in attempt-to-murder case in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Three months after an attempt-to-murder case was reported under Maharanipeta Police Station limits, the city police arrested two persons, including a woman police Sub-Inspector, here on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Appalareddy, a driver, and G. Nagamani, an SI from Visakhapatnam

The police have also initiated steps to take action as per law against G. Vijayalakshmi, XV ACM Magistrate, Bheemunipatnam, who happens to be Nagamani’s sister. Appalareddy works as driver for the two women.

Based on a report from a person named P. Rajesh (39), MR Peta Police on June 19 had registered a case against eight persons in an attempt-to murder case.

Following investigation, the team led by MR Peta Inspector Somasekhar arrested eight persons, including a police constable, who reportedly had hatched a plan and tried to kill Rajesh.

According to the police, after the arrest of eight persons, the suspected main accused G. Vijaya Lakshmi, her sister G. Nagamani along with their driver Appalareddy have absconded from the city to avoid arrest and moved over to different cities in A.P. , Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Appalareddy and Nagamani at two separate places on Saturday (October 8) and sent them in judicial custody. The total arrests made so far in this case rose to 10, they said.

‘HC given permission’

The city police have also said that High Court of A.P. has given permission to proceed further, in accordance with law, against Vijayalakshmi. In this regard, a notice was served on Vijayalakshmi as per procedure for her appearance before the investigating officer for taking necessary action against her as per law.