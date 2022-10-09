Two, including a woman SI, arrested in attempt-to-murder case in Visakhapatnam

Police have also initiate steps to take action against Vijayalakshmi, XV ACM Magistrate, Bheemunipatnam, the sister of the SI, in the case

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 09, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three months after an attempt-to-murder case was reported under Maharanipeta Police Station limits, the city police arrested two persons, including a woman police Sub-Inspector, here on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Appalareddy, a driver, and G. Nagamani, an SI from Visakhapatnam

The police have also initiated steps to take action as per law against G. Vijayalakshmi, XV ACM Magistrate, Bheemunipatnam, who happens to be Nagamani’s sister. Appalareddy works as driver for the two women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a report from a person named P. Rajesh (39), MR Peta Police on June 19 had registered a case against eight persons in an attempt-to murder case.

Following investigation, the team led by MR Peta Inspector Somasekhar arrested eight persons, including a police constable, who reportedly had hatched a plan and tried to kill Rajesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the police, after the arrest of eight persons, the suspected main accused G. Vijaya Lakshmi, her sister G. Nagamani along with their driver Appalareddy have absconded from the city to avoid arrest and moved over to different cities in A.P. , Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Appalareddy and Nagamani at two separate places on Saturday (October 8) and sent them in judicial custody. The total arrests made so far in this case rose to 10, they said.

‘HC given permission’

The city police have also said that High Court of A.P. has given permission to proceed further, in accordance with law, against Vijayalakshmi. In this regard, a notice was served on Vijayalakshmi as per procedure for her appearance before the investigating officer for taking necessary action against her as per law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app