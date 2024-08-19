Two, including a notorious offender involved in many housebreakings, arrested

The Crime Wing personnel of the city police arrested two persons, including a notorious offender, for their alleged involvement in numerous housebreakings in various areas on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

After committing the crime, the accused flee to Goa and such other places, where they lead a lavish life.

The arrested were identified as Balaboyina Ramesh (28) of Ibrahimpatnam and K. Raghunadh of Murali Nagar in the city.

The police recovered 77 grams of gold and a motorcycle worth ₹7.40 lakh from the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Nagaratnam said that on June 25, they received a complaint from a person from Murali Nagar stating that miscreants had gained entry into his house by opening the lock through the window and made good with 25 tolas of gold ornaments. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Ramesh and Raghunadh.

The DCP said Ramesh had been on the police radar for the past few years. It was very challenging to nab him. The accused did not use mobile phone, and therefore there was not much technical evidence in the case.

“Ramesh targets houses that are not locked and where inmates are present. He opens the door through the window and then makes good with the property,” the DCP said. As many as four teams from worked for several days to nab him, she added.

Ramesh was involved in over 11 cases in the city and 20 cases across the State. He met Raghunadh and started committing offences jointly.

