Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Two IAS officers at loggerheads over land scam, alleges JSP leader

December 16, 2022 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Ward 22 corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) alleged that the two IAS officers of Visakhapatnam city are at loggerheads over the land scam, which needs to be brought to public attention.

He alleged that one IAS officer is trying protect the encroachment of lands, including a land belonging to a Christian minority organisation, while the other officer is trying to favour the land-grabbers.

“It is unfortunate that the two IAS officers are at loggerheads over the same issue in Vizag city,” Mr. Murthy Yadav alleged.

