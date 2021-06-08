Two houses burgled, over 40 tolas of gold ornaments stolen

Unidentified miscreants made good with over 40 tolas of gold ornaments and around ₹3.5 lakh cash in two house break-ins in the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

In one case, unidentified persons allegedly gained entry into the house of one K. Srinivasa Rao at Jagannadhapuram Colony in Akkayyapalem and allegedly made good with around 27 tolas of gold ornaments and ₹3.5 lakh cash from his house.

Inspector of Crimes (East Sub-Division) Simhadri Naidu said that due to the summer heat, the inmates did not close the doors of the house. Moreover, the keys of the locker were also placed visibly. Miscreants might have entered the house from the main door and have committed the theft. After coming to know about the theft in the morning, the inmates informed us, he said.

In another case, miscreants allegedly gained entry into a house belonging to one K. Raju, a contractor in Maharanipeta area, and stolen around 15 tolas of gold ornaments.

Maharanipeta Police Station Inspector G. Somasekhar visited the crime scene and CLUES team have inspected the spot and collected the evidences.

It was learnt that teams have been formed with officers to crack the cases at the earliest.

Further investigation is on.