Two houses burgled at Payakaraopeta, valuables stolen

Unidentified persons burgled two locked houses at Payakaraopeta in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday night.

According to Payakaraopeta Sub-Inspector P. Prasad Rao, in the first incident the accused gained entry into the house by cutting the lock near Rajugari Beedu area. A few locals noticed that the house door was opened at around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday and informed the owners as well as the police. According to the inmates, about ₹1 lakh cash, 53 tolas of silver articles and seven grams of gold were stolen from the house. A woman lives along with her children in the house. She had gone to her mother's place on July 5.

About 200 metres from that house in the same colony, the accused allegedly entered another locked house. They reportedly made good with 4.5 tolas of gold ornaments and 20 tolas of silver.

Based on the complaints, the police registered cases and suspect that both the house break-ins might have been committed by the same accused. Mr. Prasad Rao said that the CLUES team visited both the houses.