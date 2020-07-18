Two held on charge of illegal liquor sale

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 July 2020 23:10 IST

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids and arrested two persons who were allegedly selling liquor without having proper authority, here on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as P. Eswara Rao of Thatichetlapalem and Y. Srinu of Arilova.

Based on credible information, the CTF team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinad Rao conducted raids at a lodge near Baji Junction and Arilova, where the accused were arrested.

In both the cases, the police seized 40 liquor bottles of various brands. Cases have been handed over to the police stations concerned.

Meanwhile, a team of CTF conducted raid at Allipuram and arrested two persons while they were allegedly in possession of 20 kg ganja. The case has been handed over to II Town police station for further action.