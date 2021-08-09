Two held on charge of assault, robbery

Visakhapatnam

09 August 2021 20:10 IST

Stolen property recovered from them, say police

The city police arrested two persons for allegedly committing a robbery and recovered stolen property worth around ₹41,500 here on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Bangari Raju (20) and Podugu Sai Kumar (20), both are residents of Marripalem area in the city.

DCP (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that the one Ch. Srinivasu, working as a Manager at Sri Chakra Dairy Products at Madhavadhara, was travelling on his motorbike towards his uncle’s house at Madhavadhara on the night of August 7.

When he reached Punjab Hotel Junction, Raju and Sai Kumar asked Sinivasu for a lift. When Srinivasu stopped the vehicle, the duo tried to snatch his bike. When Srinivasu resisted them, the duo beat him up causing bleeding injuries and snatched his mobile phone and gold chain.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the Airport police formed a team and nabbed the accused and recovered the stolen property with in a few hours.