Two held in murder case

A woman along with her mother allegedly murdered her husband by hitting his head and private parts with a cricket bat when he was asleep on Tuesday night, at Nakkalapalle village of Palamaner rural mandal.

According to the police, Gopinath Reddy (40) and Sunitha (30) of Nakkalapalle village got married 13 years ago, and have a 10-year-old son.

He disposed of a three-acre land there and reportedly gave the money to his wife and mother-in-law Chandramma. During the last week, the Gopinath and the two women were said to be quarrelling over the money, as the former wanted them to return it.