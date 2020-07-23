Visakhapatnam

Two held in murder case

A woman along with her mother allegedly murdered her husband by hitting his head and private parts with a cricket bat when he was asleep on Tuesday night, at Nakkalapalle village of Palamaner rural mandal.

According to the police, Gopinath Reddy (40) and Sunitha (30) of Nakkalapalle village got married 13 years ago, and have a 10-year-old son.

He disposed of a three-acre land there and reportedly gave the money to his wife and mother-in-law Chandramma. During the last week, the Gopinath and the two women were said to be quarrelling over the money, as the former wanted them to return it.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2020 7:57:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-held-in-murder-case/article32168042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY