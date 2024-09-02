ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for ‘assaulting’ bike taxi captain, ‘misbehaving’ with police

Published - September 02, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Maharanipeta police have arrested two persons on charges of assaulting a bike taxi captain and misbehaving with the police on the Beach Road on Sunday night. They have been identified as K. Satyam of Relliveedhi and V. Gurunath of Jalaripeta in the city. The police received a call from the general public on 100 number about an attack on a man by two persons in an inebriated condition. The police reached the spot and caught the accused, who also reportedly misbehaved with the police. They were brought to the police station, and a case was registered.

