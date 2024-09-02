GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for ‘assaulting’ bike taxi captain, ‘misbehaving’ with police

Published - September 02, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Maharanipeta police have arrested two persons on charges of assaulting a bike taxi captain and misbehaving with the police on the Beach Road on Sunday night. They have been identified as K. Satyam of Relliveedhi and V. Gurunath of Jalaripeta in the city. The police received a call from the general public on 100 number about an attack on a man by two persons in an inebriated condition. The police reached the spot and caught the accused, who also reportedly misbehaved with the police. They were brought to the police station, and a case was registered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.