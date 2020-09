VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2020 23:01 IST

The city police (Airport Crime) on Tuesday arrested two persons P. Siva (30) of Gandhi Nagar and A Venkata Ratnam (30), Durga Nagar Colony, who were allegedly involved in bike theft cases at Pendurthi, One Town and Airport Police Station limits. The police have recovered four bikes from them. The arrested have been sent to remand.

