Visakhapatnam

Two held, bikes recovered

The city police (Airport Crime) on Tuesday arrested two persons P. Siva (30) of Gandhi Nagar and A Venkata Ratnam (30), Durga Nagar Colony, who were allegedly involved in bike theft cases at Pendurthi, One Town and Airport Police Station limits. The police have recovered four bikes from them. The arrested have been sent to remand.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2020 11:01:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-held-bikes-recovered/article32555661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story