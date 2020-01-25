Two held, banned tobacco products seized

Officials from City Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons on charge of storing banned tobacco products worth ₹1.77 lakh near Punjab Hotel Junction in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
Based on credible information, teams led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao raided a house at Rajeev Nagar near Punjab Hotel Junction and arrested Varada Sanyasi Raju of Kalinganagar and B. Ravi of ITI Junction, from whom they have seized various brands of banned khaini and ghutka products. The case has been handed over to the airport police for necessary action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.