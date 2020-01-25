Two held, banned tobacco products seized

Officials from City Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons on charge of storing banned tobacco products worth ₹1.77 lakh near Punjab Hotel Junction in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Based on credible information, teams led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao raided a house at Rajeev Nagar near Punjab Hotel Junction and arrested Varada Sanyasi Raju of Kalinganagar and B. Ravi of ITI Junction, from whom they have seized various brands of banned khaini and ghutka products. The case has been handed over to the airport police for necessary action.