Visakhapatnam

Two held, 440 kg ganja seized at V. Madugula

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials arrested two persons when they were allegedly transporting 440 kg ganja in a lorry, near Suravaram village in V. Madugula mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as A. Paradesh (30) and Nitin Shinde (39), both natives of Solapur district in Maharashtra.

Acting on credible information, the SEB teams intercepted the lorry near Suravaram village at around 8.30 a.m. and seized the contraband. In an attempt to escape police checks, the accused had made a concealed storage space near the driver’s seat in which the contraband was hidden.

Even as the value of ganja recovered from the accused is estimated to be around ₹15 lakh in the Visakha Agency, it is estimated to cost more than ₹40 lakh in some northern States.

The seized contraband has been handed over to the V. Madugula police for further action.

