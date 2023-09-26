Two held, 1,400 kg ganja seized in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

September 26, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PADERU

In a huge catch, the Alluri Sitharama Raju district police arrested two persons and caught around 1,400 kg ganja which could worth over ₹3 crore in several Northern States, near Annavaram police station under Chintapalli police sub-division limits.

Additional SP of Chintapalli Sub-Division, Pratap Siva Kishore, said that on Tuesday, at around 2.30 a.m., based on credible information on transportation of ganja in the vicinity of Lothugedda and Korukonda, the Annavaram police personnel have been conducting vehicle checks.

Two unidentified persons who were coming on a two-wheeler tried to reverse their vehicle and flee from the spot upon noticing the police. The police also noticed that driver of a four-wheeler also trying to escape from the spot. His attempt to make a quick turn resulted in vehicle overturning. The police arrested two persons from the overturned four-wheeler S Chinnayya and K Prasad.

The ASP said that Chinnayya had acted as an intermediary to purchase the contraband from K Sathibabu of Dagudupalli village, of Malkangiri district in Odisha. He had sold 1,400 kg ganja at the rate of ₹2,000 per kg. K Prasad was engaged to drive the vehicle carrying the contraband. The accused loaded the contraband by packing it in 34 gunny bags at Cheruvuru village.

Two mobile phones, a cash of ₹1 lakh were also seized. The ASP said that the accused had carried the cash in an attempt to bribe the police.