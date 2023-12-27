GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two from Maharashtra held, 725 kg ganja seized in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

Three more accused are yet to be arrested in the case, say police

December 27, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

In a major catch, the Chintapalli Sub-Division police arrested two persons from Maharashtra while they were allegedly transporting 725 kg of ganja from the interior areas of the Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, late on Tuesday night. The seized ganja is said to be worth around ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore in other States.

The arrested were identified as Sonal Kisan Kale (24) and Sachin Laxman Kale (24), both hailing from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference at Sileru police station here on Wednesday, Additional SP of Chintapalli, Prathap Shiva Kishore, said that based on credible information, a team of police led by G.K Veedhi Circle police station Inspector G. Ashok Kumar and Sileru Sub-Inspector J. Ramakrishna conducted checks at TRC Camp Junction and caught the two persons. The ASP said that the accused procured the ganja in the interior parts of Odisha and were heading towards Maharashtra, where they were caught. The police have recovered the ganja which was packed in 28 gunny bags.

Two more persons from Maharashtra and one person from Odisha who were also allegedly involved in the illicit trade are yet to be arrested. Manhunt has been launched to arrest them, the ASP said.

The accused were produced in the court and were sent to Visakhapatnam central jail for remand.

