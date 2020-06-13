Two firms win VMRDA competition for concept design

Designs of two Mumbai-based architecture firms have been selected by the committee formed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) in the competition for concept design for the building of proposed planetarium project at Kailasagiri.

The VMRDA officials said that Studio Emergence won the first prize with a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, while second prize with ₹1 lakh cash prize was won by The JR Project, Mumbai. A total of 66 firms registered, out of which 13 architect firms/architects had submitted their concept designs and related documents online, they said.

A four-member committee which includes Additional Commissioner, VMRDA – Member Convener, Manazir Jeelani Samoon, former Curator, Science City, National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Shaik Jeelani Saheb, and professors from Andhra University, K. Srinivasa Rao and G. Viswanadha Kumar, verified documents, designs and presentations through online video conference.