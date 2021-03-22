Two feared drowned in Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 March 2021 01:09 IST

Two persons were feared drowned in two incidents in the district on Sunday.

In one incident, 32-year-old G. Rambabu, a resident of Donkarayi, had gone missing after venturing into the waters of Sileru river under G.K. Veedhi mandal. According to sources, Rambabu had gone to Sileru to attend a weekly shandy and while returning home, he had reportedly gone to the river to attend to the nature’s call, when he reportedly drowned.

In another incident, P. Jagadeesh (23) of Akkireddipalem area, who along with friends, went to Meghadrigedda reservoir, had gone missing while swimming in the reservoir.

Police have launched a search for both the missing persons.