Two farmers allege bid to grab their land

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 June 2020 22:29 IST

Two farmers from Atchutapuram mandal met Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao here on Monday with the grievance of alleged land grabbing. The farmers claimed that some persons known to an MLA from the ruling party was trying to grab their agricultural land and threatening them with dire consequences.

The SP is learnt to have given them a patient hearing and assured to look into the matter. It is learnt that the dispute over the land is also in the district court.

