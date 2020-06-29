Visakhapatnam

Two farmers allege bid to grab their land

Two farmers from Atchutapuram mandal met Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao here on Monday with the grievance of alleged land grabbing. The farmers claimed that some persons known to an MLA from the ruling party was trying to grab their agricultural land and threatening them with dire consequences.

The SP is learnt to have given them a patient hearing and assured to look into the matter. It is learnt that the dispute over the land is also in the district court.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 10:30:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-farmers-allege-bid-to-grab-their-land/article31947927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY