Two endowments officials suspended

Two endowments officials of Lungar Khana Choultry at Bhimili have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the irregularities in auction of land.

“After reports of alleged irregularities in auction of endowments land worth ₹300 crore belonging to Lungar Khana Choultry surfaced, the officials—Shekar Babu and Vinod—were suspended. The auction scheduled to be held on January 28 was postponed and an inquiry was ordered,” Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao told the media on Friday.

The Minister said that Langar Khana Choultry EO Shekar Babu, who is also the Visakhapatnam Endowments Assistant Commissioner, was suspended based on the inquiry report on the alleged irregularities in the auction process.

The Minister said the government was committed to protect endowments land. Action will be taken if any complaint regarding endowments land was received, he said.