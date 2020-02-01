Two endowments officials suspended

Two endowments officials of Lungar Khana Choultry at Bhimili have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the irregularities in auction of land.
“After reports of alleged irregularities in auction of endowments land worth ₹300 crore belonging to Lungar Khana Choultry surfaced, the officials—Shekar Babu and Vinod—were suspended. The auction scheduled to be held on January 28 was postponed and an inquiry was ordered,” Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao told the media on Friday.
The Minister said that Langar Khana Choultry EO Shekar Babu, who is also the Visakhapatnam Endowments Assistant Commissioner, was suspended based on the inquiry report on the alleged irregularities in the auction process.
The Minister said the government was committed to protect endowments land. Action will be taken if any complaint regarding endowments land was received, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.